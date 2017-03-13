Official: Hoverboard Fire Killed ToddlerFirst time such a blaze has killed someone.
A toddler was killed and two others were critically injured when a recharging hoverboard sparked and caused a fire in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, officials said. "They heard some sizzling and crackling in the hoverboard, and shortly thereafter, it exploded in flames," Fire Chief Brian Enterline said.
