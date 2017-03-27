New 'Welcome to Harrisburg' sign nears completion
The rain Tuesday didn't stop workers from attaching some of the larger, final pieces to the new Welcome to Harrisburg sign at the entrance to the city from Interstate 83. The work was impossible to miss Tuesday for motorists entering the city at the intersection of the highway ramps and North Second and Paxton streets. Construction began in February on the 18-foot-tall sign with workers laying the foundation and crafting the brick wall.
