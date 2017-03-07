New route for Harrisburg St. Patricka s Day parade
This year's St. Patrick's Day parade in Harrisburg will take a new route, passing through more of the city's business district than in past years. The executive director of Harrisburg's downtown improvement district, says the change was made at the request of local business owners.
