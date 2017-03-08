New center will offer nursing home alternative for Dauphin County residents
A new center in Harrisburg will offer a nursing home alternative for Dauphin County residents through the LIFE program. Senior LIFE Harrisburg is expected to open at 1910 Manada St. in Harrisburg later this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court reprimands Erie magistrate Carney (Jan '14)
|3 hr
|Prometheus
|9
|Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14)
|Mar 6
|Davenport
|44
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Mar 4
|GeneIsTheEssenceO...
|177
|Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13)
|Mar 2
|First of Da month
|15
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|How district can fix up aging school (May '08)
|Mar 2
|LAVON AFFAIR
|6
|Gettysburg man breaks into Pa. Capitol building
|Feb 28
|Steve Gratman
|32
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC