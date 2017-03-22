Mothera s Sub hosts gift card, clothi...

Mothera s Sub hosts gift card, clothing drive for families affected by recent Harrisburg house fire

According to a Mother's Sub flyer, the family-owned restaurant owners are opening their doors to collect donations for families recently affected by a Harrisburg house fire. The fire happened on Friday, March 10 at Lexington and Walnut Streets.

