A dozen students from DuBois Area High School are heading to the Pennsylvania Bar Association Statewide High School Mock Trial Competition in Harrisburg today and tomorrow! Dubois Area High School is one of the 14 high schools to advance into this part of the competition, sponsored by the PBA Young Lawyers Division. Congratulations to the team, made up of Alaina Horm, Nate Horner, Jake Landini, Brianna Nelson, Mackenzie Obenreder, Kailey Pisani, Mercedes Raab, Isaac Rupert, Abbeigh Schroeder, Max Sensor, Renee Wilderoter and Liam Wilderoter.
