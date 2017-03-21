Missing/runaway Middletown juvenile may be hanging out in Harrisburg

Middletown Borough Police are looking for a missing/runaway juvenile boy. 13 year old Jyhier Mosley-Williams was last seen at his Middletown Residence on Saturday, March 18 at approximately 8:00 a.m. Mosley-Williams, a black male, is believed to be wearing a black puffy jacket, a black & gray/camo Jordan hoodie, gray skinny jeans, black Nike boots and a Seahawks knit cap.

