MDJ Reed completes continuing education
Magisterial District Judge Jonathan W. Reed was again certified for service as a member of Pennsylvania's Unified Judicial System after successfully completing continuing legal education course work. Conducted by the Minor Judiciary Education Board and the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, the educational program for magisterial district judges is held in Harrisburg.
