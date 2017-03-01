Massive ice jams resulted in flooding...

Massive ice jams resulted in flooding in March 1963

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

An ice jam moving down the Juniata River to the Susquehanna River in March of 1963 devastated the Clarks Ferry area in Reed Township, Dauphin County, and the Duncannon and Amity Hall areas in Perry County. The headline in the March 7, 1963, The Patriot, read, "Duncannon Isolated: Juniata Ice Jam Floods Wide Area in Perry County."

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14) 29 min Jung 40
Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13) Thu First of Da month 15
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Thu USS LIBERTY 117
News How district can fix up aging school (May '08) Thu LAVON AFFAIR 6
News Gettysburg man breaks into Pa. Capitol building Tue Steve Gratman 32
News Residents turn out for 'Hands Off My Health Car... (Aug '09) Feb 23 yidfellas v USA 350
News Erie school district to use enrollment to justi... (Mar '11) Feb 8 Tacks Know More 24
See all Harrisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisburg Forum Now

Harrisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Harrisburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,825 • Total comments across all topics: 279,285,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC