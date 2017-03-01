Massive ice jams resulted in flooding in March 1963

An ice jam moving down the Juniata River to the Susquehanna River in March of 1963 devastated the Clarks Ferry area in Reed Township, Dauphin County, and the Duncannon and Amity Hall areas in Perry County. The headline in the March 7, 1963, The Patriot, read, "Duncannon Isolated: Juniata Ice Jam Floods Wide Area in Perry County."

