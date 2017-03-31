Lower Pottsgrove Police Earn Re-Accreditation
During a 104th annual accreditation training conference held Monday through Wednesday in Harrisburg, the department was presented with its triennial certification of re-accreditation by the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission of the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association. The department is now officially recognized, through March 2020, as meeting some of the most stringent guidelines for police operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13)
|Mar 26
|vfy
|16
|Blizzard of March 2017: Why No Snow Emergency ...
|Mar 14
|A bunch of bull
|1
|Court reprimands Erie magistrate Carney (Jan '14)
|Mar 10
|Porky
|10
|Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14)
|Mar 6
|Davenport
|44
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Mar 4
|GeneIsTheEssenceO...
|177
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|How district can fix up aging school (May '08)
|Mar 2
|LAVON AFFAIR
|6
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC