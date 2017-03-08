Learn to identify waterfowl like a pro in free programs

The Ned Smith Center for Nature and Art will run its 20th annual Waterfowl Watch from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., with Scott Bills, retired land management group supervisor with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, offering insight into waterfowl and their seasonal migration patterns. The watch take places along the banks of the Susquehanna River at the old Millersburg Gun Club Headquarters, along River Street in Millersburg.

