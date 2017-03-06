A state Superior Court panel has denied an appeal of a Dauphin County man who claimed he was acting in self defense when he shot another man in the back five times outside a Harrisburg bar. A Lower Paxton Township man who claimed he shot a rival in the back five times in self defense outside a Harrisburg bar has failed to convince a state appeals court panel that he deserves a new trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.