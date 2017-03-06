Killer who claims he shot victim in the back 5 times in self defense loses appeal of life prison ...
A state Superior Court panel has denied an appeal of a Dauphin County man who claimed he was acting in self defense when he shot another man in the back five times outside a Harrisburg bar. A Lower Paxton Township man who claimed he shot a rival in the back five times in self defense outside a Harrisburg bar has failed to convince a state appeals court panel that he deserves a new trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14)
|Mon
|Davenport
|44
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Mar 4
|GeneIsTheEssenceO...
|177
|Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13)
|Mar 2
|First of Da month
|15
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|How district can fix up aging school (May '08)
|Mar 2
|LAVON AFFAIR
|6
|Gettysburg man breaks into Pa. Capitol building
|Feb 28
|Steve Gratman
|32
|Residents turn out for 'Hands Off My Health Car... (Aug '09)
|Feb 23
|yidfellas v USA
|350
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC