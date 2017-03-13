JP's Notebook: A Replacement For Christiana - Five Or...
Beaver attorney and father-of-five Joshua Kail hopes to fill State Representative Jim Christiana's seat for the 15th legislative district. Christiana has pledged he will not be running for reelection when his term comes to a close at the end of 2018.
