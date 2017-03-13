Inquirer Editorial: Politicians shouldn't get to draw their district's lines
Ever wish you had a job where you didn't have to listen to the boss, where once hired you never have to worry about evaluations or about being replaced? If you have a job like that you must be either a state legislator or member of Congress. Pennsylvania legislators so tightly control the boundaries of their districts that when voters show signs of being attracted to someone else, the politicians simply change the district lines to include a more hospitable electorate.
