'Hometown Habitat' to see local premi...

'Hometown Habitat' to see local premier March 27 in Harrisburg

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

"Hometown Habitat, Stories of Bringing Nature Home," a 90-minute environmental documentary about the critical role native plants play in every ecosystem, will be featured in a local premiere presented by the Harrisburg Parks Foundation, and partners, on Monday, March 27, at Appalachian Brewing Company, 50 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg. The evening will begin with a 6 p.m. reception, followed by the film at 7 p.m. and concluding with a panel discussion at 8:30 p.m. The film by award-winning filmmaker, Catherine Zimmerman, and narrated by author Douglas Tallamy, also highlights several national, native plant initiatives and smaller, more localized projects bringing nature into communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blizzard of March 2017: Why No Snow Emergency ... Mar 14 A bunch of bull 1
News Court reprimands Erie magistrate Carney (Jan '14) Mar 10 Porky 10
News Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14) Mar 6 Davenport 44
News Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16) Mar 4 GeneIsTheEssenceO... 177
Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13) Mar 2 First of Da month 15
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Mar 2 USS LIBERTY 117
News How district can fix up aging school (May '08) Mar 2 LAVON AFFAIR 6
See all Harrisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisburg Forum Now

Harrisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Harrisburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,306 • Total comments across all topics: 279,742,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC