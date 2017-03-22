'Hometown Habitat' to see local premier March 27 in Harrisburg

"Hometown Habitat, Stories of Bringing Nature Home," a 90-minute environmental documentary about the critical role native plants play in every ecosystem, will be featured in a local premiere presented by the Harrisburg Parks Foundation, and partners, on Monday, March 27, at Appalachian Brewing Company, 50 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg. The evening will begin with a 6 p.m. reception, followed by the film at 7 p.m. and concluding with a panel discussion at 8:30 p.m. The film by award-winning filmmaker, Catherine Zimmerman, and narrated by author Douglas Tallamy, also highlights several national, native plant initiatives and smaller, more localized projects bringing nature into communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.