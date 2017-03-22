'Hometown Habitat' to see local premier March 27 in Harrisburg
"Hometown Habitat, Stories of Bringing Nature Home," a 90-minute environmental documentary about the critical role native plants play in every ecosystem, will be featured in a local premiere presented by the Harrisburg Parks Foundation, and partners, on Monday, March 27, at Appalachian Brewing Company, 50 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg. The evening will begin with a 6 p.m. reception, followed by the film at 7 p.m. and concluding with a panel discussion at 8:30 p.m. The film by award-winning filmmaker, Catherine Zimmerman, and narrated by author Douglas Tallamy, also highlights several national, native plant initiatives and smaller, more localized projects bringing nature into communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blizzard of March 2017: Why No Snow Emergency ...
|Mar 14
|A bunch of bull
|1
|Court reprimands Erie magistrate Carney (Jan '14)
|Mar 10
|Porky
|10
|Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14)
|Mar 6
|Davenport
|44
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Mar 4
|GeneIsTheEssenceO...
|177
|Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13)
|Mar 2
|First of Da month
|15
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|How district can fix up aging school (May '08)
|Mar 2
|LAVON AFFAIR
|6
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC