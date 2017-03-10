Harrisburg woman pistol whipped, raped at gunpoint

One 19 year old suspect is in custody and an arrest warrant is issued for a second 17 year old suspect after a Harrisburg woman, threaten with a gun, is raped, robbed and pistol whipped. Police responded to a call just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning to the area of S 16th Street and Sycamore Streets where they found the victim half naked.

