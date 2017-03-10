Harrisburg woman pistol whipped, raped at gunpoint
One 19 year old suspect is in custody and an arrest warrant is issued for a second 17 year old suspect after a Harrisburg woman, threaten with a gun, is raped, robbed and pistol whipped. Police responded to a call just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning to the area of S 16th Street and Sycamore Streets where they found the victim half naked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court reprimands Erie magistrate Carney (Jan '14)
|Fri
|Porky
|10
|Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14)
|Mar 6
|Davenport
|44
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Mar 4
|GeneIsTheEssenceO...
|177
|Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13)
|Mar 2
|First of Da month
|15
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|How district can fix up aging school (May '08)
|Mar 2
|LAVON AFFAIR
|6
|Gettysburg man breaks into Pa. Capitol building
|Feb 28
|Steve Gratman
|32
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC