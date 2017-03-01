Harrisburg settles insurance claim for guns stolen from National Civil War Museum
Harrisburg settled its insurance claim this week for two pistols that were stolen from the National Civil War Museum last year. The insurance company agreed to pay $176,000 for the presentation set of pistols once owned by Simon Cameron, Abraham Lincoln's secretary of war.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13)
|7 hr
|First of Da month
|15
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|7 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|7 hr
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|176
|How district can fix up aging school (May '08)
|8 hr
|LAVON AFFAIR
|6
|Gettysburg man breaks into Pa. Capitol building
|Tue
|Steve Gratman
|32
|Residents turn out for 'Hands Off My Health Car... (Aug '09)
|Feb 23
|yidfellas v USA
|350
|City man sentenced for stealing from employer (Apr '11)
|Feb 20
|Getbackhonkycat
|3
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC