Harrisburg man charged in vehicle break-ins
Harrisburg resident Terry Junior Brubaker, 23, is accused of breaking into multiple vehicles in Lemoyne and Wormleysburg since December. Terry Junior Brubaker, 23, who is in Dauphin County Prison on unrelated charges, was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking, theft from a motor vehicle and loitering and prowling at night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14)
|Mar 6
|Davenport
|44
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Mar 4
|GeneIsTheEssenceO...
|177
|Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13)
|Mar 2
|First of Da month
|15
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|How district can fix up aging school (May '08)
|Mar 2
|LAVON AFFAIR
|6
|Gettysburg man breaks into Pa. Capitol building
|Feb 28
|Steve Gratman
|32
|Residents turn out for 'Hands Off My Health Car... (Aug '09)
|Feb 23
|yidfellas v USA
|350
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC