Harrisburg man charged in vehicle break-ins

Harrisburg resident Terry Junior Brubaker, 23, is accused of breaking into multiple vehicles in Lemoyne and Wormleysburg since December. Terry Junior Brubaker, 23, who is in Dauphin County Prison on unrelated charges, was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking, theft from a motor vehicle and loitering and prowling at night.

