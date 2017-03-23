Harrisburg man arrested in York shooting, home invasion
YORK CITY, Pa.-A man who was wanted for a home invasion and shooting last year in York City was arrested Wednesday night in Harrisburg. Lawrence "Crazy Horse" Bradley, 41, of Harrisburg, is charged with aggravated assault, burglary, criminal trespass, possession of firearm prohibited, recklessly endangering another person and conspiracy.
