Harrisburg dad goes on trial for killing man who attacked his daughters

And on Wednesday morning he went on trial in a Dauphin County courtroom for fatally shooting a man who assaulted his four daughters. Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Gettle is seeking a first-degree murder conviction and life prison term for Walker for the July 12, 2015 slaying of 44-year-old Eric Rivers in the 400 block of Crescent Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.