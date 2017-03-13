Harrisburg crews battle winter storm Stella and win, mostly
Then when people start getting up and around, the plow drivers must keep an eye out for other vehicles on the slick roads and pedestrians walking down the middle of the street while they're driving both forward and in reverse to push snow out of the streets. Harrisburg crews on Tuesday battled those obstacles along with more than a foot of snow and emerged mostly unscathed except for one fender-bender and an exposed sinkhole.
