Hal Mowery served as a 'bridge' between the city and suburbs: Dee Mowery-VanGavree
Regardless of who is in favor or opposed to the renaming of the West Shore portion of the Market Street Bridge, as former Sen. Harold "Hal" Mowery's daughter, I wish to outline a few of his many accomplishments that impacted not only the East and West Shores, but Pennsylvania as a whole. Since my father's passing three years ago, I thought it appropriate to once again give him a "voice."
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13)
|Mar 26
|vfy
|16
|Blizzard of March 2017: Why No Snow Emergency ...
|Mar 14
|A bunch of bull
|1
|Court reprimands Erie magistrate Carney (Jan '14)
|Mar 10
|Porky
|10
|Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14)
|Mar 6
|Davenport
|44
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Mar 4
|GeneIsTheEssenceO...
|177
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|How district can fix up aging school (May '08)
|Mar 2
|LAVON AFFAIR
|6
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC