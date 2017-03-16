Firefighters band together to clear snow for funeral procession
The funeral for a Harrisburg firefighter is scheduled to pass by the State Capitol building on Friday, March 17th. The day before, firefighters from across central Pennsylvania responded to the Capitol, to help the Harrisburg Fire Bureau clear ice and snow from the steps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
