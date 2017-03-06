Fire company recognized as a oeKeysto...

Fire company recognized as a oeKeystone of Democracya in Harrisburg

Read more: WPMT-TV York

The recognition means that the Chambers Hill Fire Company has served the area as a polling place for more than 50 years. According to the Secretary of State, there are only four other places in Pennsylvania recognized as a keystone of democracy.

