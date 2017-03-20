Exhibit explores how Dauphin County answered the call in World War I

To mark Dauphin County's role, the historical society has mounted a new exhibit of original posters, original uniforms, Red Cross artifact and historic newspaper articles and photographs in "Uncle Sam Calls: Dauphin County in World War I." The exhibit opens Sunday, April 9, at 1 p.m. in the John Harris-Simon Cameron Mansion, 219 S. Front Street, Harrisburg. "Our exhibit ... tries to tell the story of why the United States entered the war after such resistance and also hows how the public was enticed to either join the military or help the military once the entry had taken place and everyone was at war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.