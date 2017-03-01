Duncannon may OK conservation pact

Duncannon may OK conservation pact

The Nature Conservancy's Pennsylvania chapter is continuing conservation efforts in Perry County by working with Duncannon to explore a forest conservation agreement on 1,500 acres the borough owns on the north side of Cove Mountain in Penn Twp. The deal could mean hundreds of thousands of dollars up-front to the financially struggling borough, as well as continued ability to harvest timber and opening the mountain to low-impact recreational uses.

