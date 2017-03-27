Diocese to Remember Cardinal William ...

Diocese to Remember Cardinal William H. Keeler

15 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

Bishop Ronald W. Gainer of the Diocese of Harrisburg has announced that the memory of Cardinal William H. Keeler will be honored and prayerfully remembered with a traditional Month's Mind Mass that will be held on Sunday, April 23 at Saint Patrick Cathedral, 212 State Street, Harrisburg, PA. This Mass will be held at 4 p.m. This custom remembers the faithful departed one month after their passing from this world.

