Diocese to Remember Cardinal William H. Keeler

Bishop Ronald W. Gainer of the Diocese of Harrisburg has announced that the memory of Cardinal William H. Keeler will be honored and prayerfully remembered with a traditional Month's Mind Mass that will be held on Sunday, April 23 at Saint Patrick Cathedral, 212 State Street, Harrisburg, PA. This Mass will be held at 4 p.m. This custom remembers the faithful departed one month after their passing from this world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.