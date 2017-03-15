Details of funeral procession for Harrisburg Fire Lt. Dennis DeVoe released
HARRISBURG, Pa. The following timeline pertains to the funeral procession and services for Harrisburg Bureau of Fire Lieutenant Dennis H. DeVoe that will occur on Friday, March 17. 09:00 Hours- Procession of Harrisburg Bureau of Fire apparatus will leave the Geigle Funeral Home located at 2100 Linglestown Road.
