Details of funeral procession for Har...

Details of funeral procession for Harrisburg Fire Lt. Dennis DeVoe released

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

HARRISBURG, Pa. The following timeline pertains to the funeral procession and services for Harrisburg Bureau of Fire Lieutenant Dennis H. DeVoe that will occur on Friday, March 17. 09:00 Hours- Procession of Harrisburg Bureau of Fire apparatus will leave the Geigle Funeral Home located at 2100 Linglestown Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blizzard of March 2017: Why No Snow Emergency ... Tue A bunch of bull 1
News Court reprimands Erie magistrate Carney (Jan '14) Mar 10 Porky 10
News Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14) Mar 6 Davenport 44
News Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16) Mar 4 GeneIsTheEssenceO... 177
Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13) Mar 2 First of Da month 15
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Mar 2 USS LIBERTY 117
News How district can fix up aging school (May '08) Mar 2 LAVON AFFAIR 6
See all Harrisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisburg Forum Now

Harrisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Harrisburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,812 • Total comments across all topics: 279,589,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC