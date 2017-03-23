DA: Harrisburg dad was after 'street ...

DA: Harrisburg dad was after 'street justice' when he killed man who assaulted his daughters

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

Shawn Walker was out for "street justice" when he shot Eric Rivers to death on a Harrisburg street early on July 12, 2015, a Dauphin County prosecutor argued Thursday. He intended to kill Rivers from the moment he grabbed his pistol after his daughters told him Rivers had assaulted them at a party right around the corner from Walker's home on Berryhill Street, Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Gettle said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blizzard of March 2017: Why No Snow Emergency ... Mar 14 A bunch of bull 1
News Court reprimands Erie magistrate Carney (Jan '14) Mar 10 Porky 10
News Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14) Mar 6 Davenport 44
News Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16) Mar 4 GeneIsTheEssenceO... 177
Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13) Mar 2 First of Da month 15
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Mar 2 USS LIBERTY 117
News How district can fix up aging school (May '08) Mar 2 LAVON AFFAIR 6
See all Harrisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisburg Forum Now

Harrisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Harrisburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,653 • Total comments across all topics: 279,773,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC