DA: Harrisburg dad was after 'street justice' when he killed man who assaulted his daughters
Shawn Walker was out for "street justice" when he shot Eric Rivers to death on a Harrisburg street early on July 12, 2015, a Dauphin County prosecutor argued Thursday. He intended to kill Rivers from the moment he grabbed his pistol after his daughters told him Rivers had assaulted them at a party right around the corner from Walker's home on Berryhill Street, Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Gettle said.
