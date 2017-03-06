Bridge closed by fractured truss on...

Bridge closed by fractured truss on...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Times News

This Jan. 23, 2017 file photo shows the Delaware River Bridge in Bristol, Pa. Engineers say work to repair a major bridge that links Pennsylvania and New Jersey remains on track for it to reopen in about a month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14) 14 hr Davenport 44
News Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16) Sat GeneIsTheEssenceO... 177
Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13) Mar 2 First of Da month 15
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Mar 2 USS LIBERTY 117
News How district can fix up aging school (May '08) Mar 2 LAVON AFFAIR 6
News Gettysburg man breaks into Pa. Capitol building Feb 28 Steve Gratman 32
News Residents turn out for 'Hands Off My Health Car... (Aug '09) Feb 23 yidfellas v USA 350
See all Harrisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisburg Forum Now

Harrisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Harrisburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,675 • Total comments across all topics: 279,364,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC