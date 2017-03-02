bodycamera
Data from a recent survey by the Center for Survey Research at Penn State Harrisburg shows how Pennsylvanians view key policing topics, including what defines police legitimacy and whether or not police wearing body cameras makes us feel safer. Recently, high profile cases of alleged police brutality and police shootings of minorities have raised questions about a "legitimacy crisis" in policing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14)
|2 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|39
|Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13)
|19 hr
|First of Da month
|15
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|20 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|How district can fix up aging school (May '08)
|20 hr
|LAVON AFFAIR
|6
|Gettysburg man breaks into Pa. Capitol building
|Tue
|Steve Gratman
|32
|Residents turn out for 'Hands Off My Health Car... (Aug '09)
|Feb 23
|yidfellas v USA
|350
|Erie school district to use enrollment to justi... (Mar '11)
|Feb 8
|Tacks Know More
|24
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC