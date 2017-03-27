Bank Robbery at JVB

Two Harrisburg men remain in custody following a robbery at the Juniata Valley Bank on Logan Boulevard, Burnham, on Monday afternoon, according to Mifflin County Regional Police. Layton Sharif and Jamal Cooper have been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering another person and fleeing or attempting to elude police.

