Bank Robbery at JVB
Two Harrisburg men remain in custody following a robbery at the Juniata Valley Bank on Logan Boulevard, Burnham, on Monday afternoon, according to Mifflin County Regional Police. Layton Sharif and Jamal Cooper have been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering another person and fleeing or attempting to elude police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13)
|Mar 26
|vfy
|16
|Blizzard of March 2017: Why No Snow Emergency ...
|Mar 14
|A bunch of bull
|1
|Court reprimands Erie magistrate Carney (Jan '14)
|Mar 10
|Porky
|10
|Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14)
|Mar 6
|Davenport
|44
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Mar 4
|GeneIsTheEssenceO...
|177
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|How district can fix up aging school (May '08)
|Mar 2
|LAVON AFFAIR
|6
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC