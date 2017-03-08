Aftermath of fire on Lexington Street
The neighbors lost everything in the fire and 3 young girls are in the burn unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital after being trapped in the fire that began because of an exploding hoverboard.Sean Simmers PennLive.com.
