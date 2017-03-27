A look at the tax issue
Selling a property when buyers know taxes could skyrocket exponentially after the sale can be an arduous task, and it's a reality in several area school districts. The "spot assessments" are just one of the reasons local Realtors are among the most vocal advocates for Senate Bill 76, property tax elimination, or a similar method of shifting the burden of funding school districts off homeowners.
