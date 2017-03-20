2 ex-officials set to testify against ex-Penn Sta .
Seven women and five men were picked for the jury Monday after potential jurors were questioned behind closed doors, presumably as they addressed questions about sexual abuse and other sensitive topics. 2 ex-officials set to testify against ex-Penn St. leader Seven women and five men were picked for the jury Monday after potential jurors were questioned behind closed doors, presumably as they addressed questions about sexual abuse and other sensitive topics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blizzard of March 2017: Why No Snow Emergency ...
|Mar 14
|A bunch of bull
|1
|Court reprimands Erie magistrate Carney (Jan '14)
|Mar 10
|Porky
|10
|Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14)
|Mar 6
|Davenport
|44
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Mar 4
|GeneIsTheEssenceO...
|177
|Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13)
|Mar 2
|First of Da month
|15
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|USS LIBERTY
|117
|How district can fix up aging school (May '08)
|Mar 2
|LAVON AFFAIR
|6
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC