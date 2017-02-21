With repeal in air, Wolf gives robust...

With repeal in air, Wolf gives robust defense of health law

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

Carl Goulden, of Littlestown, speaks during a news conference with state officials in the Pennsylvania Capitol about how the 2010 federal health care law had protected him from medical bills stemming from two major heart attacks, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 in Harrisburg, Pa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gettysburg man breaks into Pa. Capitol building 16 hr Fitus T Bluster 26
News City man sentenced for stealing from employer (Apr '11) Feb 20 Getbackhonkycat 3
Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13) Feb 19 agaih 12
News Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16) Feb 18 Gene MAGAS the Most 171
Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc Feb 15 jic 2
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Feb 11 Local Deadbeat 116
News How district can fix up aging school (May '08) Feb 8 G Wolf 5
See all Harrisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisburg Forum Now

Harrisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Harrisburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,969 • Total comments across all topics: 279,085,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC