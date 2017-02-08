Welfare fraud in Harrisburg affects food stamp recipients, taxpayers
Pennsylvania Inspector General Bruce Beemer said, "Using those types of benefits and sort of scamming those benefits and the government out of that, using the money for purposes it was not intended for." The welfare fraud scam lead investigators from Kennedy Fried Chicken to two other corner stores on Derry Street in the city.
