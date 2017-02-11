Teva says Israel probing same issues ...

Teva says Israel probing same issues as U.S. bribery case

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 7 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said on Tuesday that Israeli authorities were investigating the same issues as an earlier U.S. bribery settlement. "The company can confirm that, to the best of its knowledge, an investigation is being conducted in Israel regarding the same issues which led to a settlement with American justice authorities," a spokesman said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Erie school district to use enrollment to justi... (Mar '11) 2 hr Tacks Know More 24
News Police arrest 8 for fraud following Kennedy Fri... 3 hr HA HA Man 2
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) Feb 5 A Hillary Deport... 115
News Gannon alumna takes on candidacy for mayor Feb 4 Donnie Trump 7
Harrisburg is a total disaster Feb 2 Trump 1
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Feb 1 Steve Gratman 217
News Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16) Jan 30 GeneCantStopMAGAing 170
See all Harrisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisburg Forum Now

Harrisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Harrisburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,493 • Total comments across all topics: 278,674,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC