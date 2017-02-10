Taurus Announces Jessie Duff Appearan...

Taurus Announces Jessie Duff Appearances at Great American Outdoors Show

MIAMI, Fla. - - Taurus USA is announcing the appearance of Jessie Duff at the 2017 Great American Outdoors Show in Harrisburg, PA on February 10 - 11. Jessie Duff, Taurus Team Captain, can be seen at the Taurus booth #473 on Friday and Saturday of the show.

