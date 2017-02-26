Stolen Civil War guns aren't the only historic guns Pennsylvania city is missing
The stolen guns once belonged to Simon Cameron, who was Abraham Lincoln's secretary of war and were owned by the city of Harrisburg, Pennlive.com reports. The theft has not been solved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|15 hr
|Gene Still Giggli...
|175
|Gettysburg man breaks into Pa. Capitol building
|Fri
|Stimpy
|29
|Residents turn out for 'Hands Off My Health Car... (Aug '09)
|Feb 23
|yidfellas v USA
|350
|City man sentenced for stealing from employer (Apr '11)
|Feb 20
|Getbackhonkycat
|3
|Review: Kennedy Fried Chicken (Feb '13)
|Feb 19
|agaih
|12
|Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc
|Feb 15
|jic
|2
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Feb 11
|Local Deadbeat
|116
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC