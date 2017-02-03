State Representative Jim Marshall Mak...

State Representative Jim Marshall Makes Controversial Proposal To...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Beaver Countian

State Representative Jim Marshall has issued a co-sponsorship memorandum seeking support in Harrisburg for a proposal to give Sheriffs and their Deputies full law enforcement powers. Representative Marshall - whose brother-in-law is part-time Beaver County Sheriff's Deputy Steven Montani - issued the following memorandum to his colleagues in the State House on January 25th: "I plan to introduce legislation to amend Title 42 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statues, the Judicial Code, to vest Sheriffs and Deputy Sheriffs with the same power to enforce the laws of the Commonwealth as currently possessed by municipal police officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Beaver Countian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) 6 hr A Hillary Deport... 115
News Gannon alumna takes on candidacy for mayor Sat Donnie Trump 7
Harrisburg is a total disaster Feb 2 Trump 1
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Feb 1 Steve Gratman 217
News Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16) Jan 30 GeneCantStopMAGAing 170
Is Trump better than God? Jan 24 ADvpoint0 1
Grey Short Haired Women In Sunglasses Being Int... Jan 22 XRayKid 3
See all Harrisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisburg Forum Now

Harrisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Harrisburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,775 • Total comments across all topics: 278,592,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC