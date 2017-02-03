State Representative Jim Marshall Makes Controversial Proposal To...
State Representative Jim Marshall has issued a co-sponsorship memorandum seeking support in Harrisburg for a proposal to give Sheriffs and their Deputies full law enforcement powers. Representative Marshall - whose brother-in-law is part-time Beaver County Sheriff's Deputy Steven Montani - issued the following memorandum to his colleagues in the State House on January 25th: "I plan to introduce legislation to amend Title 42 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statues, the Judicial Code, to vest Sheriffs and Deputy Sheriffs with the same power to enforce the laws of the Commonwealth as currently possessed by municipal police officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Beaver Countian.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|6 hr
|A Hillary Deport...
|115
|Gannon alumna takes on candidacy for mayor
|Sat
|Donnie Trump
|7
|Harrisburg is a total disaster
|Feb 2
|Trump
|1
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Feb 1
|Steve Gratman
|217
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Jan 30
|GeneCantStopMAGAing
|170
|Is Trump better than God?
|Jan 24
|ADvpoint0
|1
|Grey Short Haired Women In Sunglasses Being Int...
|Jan 22
|XRayKid
|3
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC