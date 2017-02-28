Southampton supervisor settles ethics violation
HARRISBURG, Pa.- The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission rules that Southampton Supervisor Thomas L. Ginnick was in violation of the Ethics Act. According to the Commission Ginnick acting as Southampton Township Treasurer violated the Public Official and Employee Ethics Act when he hired his wife Kathleen Ginnick as a full time Township employee when she previously had been a part-time employee and signed payroll checks issued to her between January 2011 and February 2016.
