Should atheists deliver opening prayer in Pa. House of Representatives?
Lawyers for House Speaker Mike Turzai , as well as the chamber's parliamentarian and other lawmakers, asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit by a group of atheists, humanists and nonbelievers claiming discrimination. Angela Couloumbis covers state government in Harrisburg.
