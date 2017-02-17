Sex crimes, Penn State's must-win game, vandalism and God: Biggest stories in Pa.

The week started with shocking news: Jerry Sandusky's son charged with soliciting child sex, vandalism at the State Capitol Building and an inside look at how Bucks County is working through a spate of sex crimes. As the week continued, we learned about Pennsylvania's shrinking towns, a plan to fix 33 bridges, and how large and small communities are navigating Gov. Tom Wolf's proposed "user fee" for relying on state police as local law enforcement.

