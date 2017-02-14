Selling former Harrisburg State Hospital site presents opportunity to save money and make money
This shows the four lots known as the Department of General Services Annex - one of which houses the former Harrisburg State Hospital buildings - that the state no longer needs and is looking to sell. A consultant hired to study the best use for 295 acres of excess property, including land where the former Harrisburg State Hospital sat, says selling it is a prudent path for the commonwealth to go.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gettysburg man breaks into Pa. Capitol building
|8 min
|Pink Eye
|2
|Review: West Shore Auto Care Inc
|Feb 12
|wsac123
|1
|Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13)
|Feb 11
|Local Deadbeat
|116
|How district can fix up aging school (May '08)
|Feb 8
|G Wolf
|5
|Erie school district to use enrollment to justi... (Mar '11)
|Feb 8
|Tacks Know More
|24
|Police arrest 8 for fraud following Kennedy Fri...
|Feb 8
|HA HA Man
|2
|Gannon alumna takes on candidacy for mayor
|Feb 4
|Donnie Trump
|7
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC