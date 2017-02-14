Selling former Harrisburg State Hospi...

Selling former Harrisburg State Hospital site presents opportunity to save money and make money

This shows the four lots known as the Department of General Services Annex - one of which houses the former Harrisburg State Hospital buildings - that the state no longer needs and is looking to sell. A consultant hired to study the best use for 295 acres of excess property, including land where the former Harrisburg State Hospital sat, says selling it is a prudent path for the commonwealth to go.

