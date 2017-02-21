Roadwork ahead: Rebuilding I-83 around Harrisburg means a decade or more of construction

Over the next decade-plus the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will undertake a $1 billion rebuilding of much of the eastern Capital Beltway. In a series of projects -- one right after the other -- the department will rebuild and widen much of Interstate 83 in the Harrisburg area , a massive undertaking the likes of which the region hasn't seen in almost 20 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.