Report: Cheating, misconduct at Penns...

Report: Cheating, misconduct at Pennsylvania police academy

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

North Dakota regulators say evidence presented at a hearing will determine whether the developer of the four-state, $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline violated state rules regarding the reporting of Native... North Dakota regulators say evidence presented at a hearing will determine whether the developer of the four-state, $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline violated state rules regarding the reporting of Native American artifacts HARRISBURG, Pa. - Investigators found evidence of cadet cheating, instructor misconduct and training and testing shortcomings at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, the state inspector general said in a report released Friday, a year after the scandal first became public knowledge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Social Security disability approvals decline (Dec '13) 4 hr thatguy411 114
News Gannon alumna takes on candidacy for mayor Sat Donnie Trump 7
Harrisburg is a total disaster Feb 2 Trump 1
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Feb 1 Steve Gratman 217
News Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16) Jan 30 GeneCantStopMAGAing 170
Is Trump better than God? Jan 24 ADvpoint0 1
Grey Short Haired Women In Sunglasses Being Int... Jan 22 XRayKid 3
See all Harrisburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisburg Forum Now

Harrisburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Harrisburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,909 • Total comments across all topics: 278,576,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC