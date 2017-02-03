Report: Cheating, misconduct at Pennsylvania police academy

North Dakota regulators say evidence presented at a hearing will determine whether the developer of the four-state, $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline violated state rules regarding the reporting of Native... North Dakota regulators say evidence presented at a hearing will determine whether the developer of the four-state, $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline violated state rules regarding the reporting of Native American artifacts HARRISBURG, Pa. - Investigators found evidence of cadet cheating, instructor misconduct and training and testing shortcomings at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, the state inspector general said in a report released Friday, a year after the scandal first became public knowledge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.