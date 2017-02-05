Rally and march for immigrants held in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa.- Even after a judge in Seattle, Washington ruled to halt President Trump's temporary ban on immigrants from seven countries, a planned rally was held on Sunday. Dozens of people gathered on the steps of the state capitol in Harrisburg, to protest the executive order that initially put the ban in place.
