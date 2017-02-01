Punxsutawney Phil through the years
Groundhog handler Ben Hughes watches Punxsutawney Phil after he did not see his shadow predicting an early spring during the 125th annual Groundhog Day festivities on Feb. 2, 2011 in Punxsutawney, Pa. Punxsutawney Phil through the years Groundhog handler Ben Hughes watches Punxsutawney Phil after he did not see his shadow predicting an early spring during the 125th annual Groundhog Day festivities on Feb. 2, 2011 in Punxsutawney, Pa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Harrisburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Wed
|Steve Gratman
|217
|Pennsylvania sheriff's call for posse draws 452... (Apr '16)
|Mon
|GeneCantStopMAGAing
|170
|Is Trump better than God?
|Jan 24
|ADvpoint0
|1
|Grey Short Haired Women In Sunglasses Being Int...
|Jan 22
|XRayKid
|3
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Jan 20
|Anonymous
|257
|Man's lawsuit: Woman shouldn't have watched me ... (Oct '10)
|Jan 11
|saifster
|68
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec '16
|bubba navy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Harrisburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC