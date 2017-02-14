Proposal to rename Market Street Bridge causing controversy in Harrisburg
Mike Regan was not expecting one of his first pieces of legislation as a state Senator to cause this much controversy. Earlier this month, Regan, elected to his first term as a Senator representing parts of Cumberland and York Counties, wanted to honor former colleague and role model Harold Mowery, a former longtime state lawmaker who died in 2014.
